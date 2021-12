FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Montgomery feeder emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station, Katchery Road and Momin Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sahil, Jalal Street, Rehmat Town, General Hospital, Rasheed Abad, Ali Road, Faisal, Iqbal Town and Qaim Sain feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Ahmad Abad, Parokianwala, Raza Abad and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Raja Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, City Tandlianwala and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, al-Awal feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Town and Muslim Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Burj feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Usman Abad and Shah Burhan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Taja Beerwala and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Samanabad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Nazim Abad, Muhammad Pura, ABC Road and Lakkar Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Usman Town, Dawood, Rasheed Usman, CTM, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, Sitara, 7-JB, Samana, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City, Ali Town, Jaguar, Super, Rasool Pur, FDA City, Millat Town, Kailash, CTM, Nawaz Town and BL Industrial feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, 500-KV Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal, Meema and Rafi Cotton feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Khiyaban Garden, Punj Pulli Road, islam Nagar, Taj Colony, Crais Tex, CTM-II, new Civil Line and Ismaeel Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station and Lasani Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (December 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kathoor feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Pindi, Jhamra, Tayyabah Town and Best Chip board feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 22.

Meanwhile, power supply from all feeders originating from 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Theraj Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (December 22, 2021).