FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Niamoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Saeed Abad, Sadar Bazaar, Muneer Abad, Ejaz Town and Raja Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while new Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Fateh Textile, Makkah City and Sitiana Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (February 1).

Similarly, electricity supply from A-4-PSHF feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Dijkot feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Makkah City, Sir Syed Town and Fowara Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Mahi Chowk, Sammundri Road and Rehmay Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Data feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, AK Khaliq feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Raja Chowk, Saeed Abad and Ejaz Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Fateh Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV OTP Canal Road grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station and Muzaffar Colony and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 10, 2022.