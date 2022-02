FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Atomic Energy and Kausar Abad feeders emanating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, Paradise feeder originating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Darul Ehsan feeder emanating from 132-kV City grid station, 466 Road, Naradada and Sain Wazeer Ali feeders originating from 132-kV Sammundri grid station, Torianwala and Darya Bal feeders emanating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb 2, 2022.