FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Mari (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Chunni Rehan and Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Noor Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Jhumra City and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Risala Road, Atomic Energy, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park and Liaqat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Fowara Chowk and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot Road and Katarian feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Sammundri Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, new Dijkot feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sheeraza feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, City Tandlianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, A-4-PGSHF feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Jinnah Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Subhan Abad, GM Abad, Faiz Abad and Khurd Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, Makkoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sadhar, Gardana, Jinnah, Air Avenue and Sarshmeer feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Dijkot City, new al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan Pur feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (February 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Jhang Road, Painsara Road, Kathoor, Hamza board, Maqbool Pur and Dawakhari feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Nazeer Shaheed, Gulab, S-II, Jaranwala Road, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Qararwala, Borstal Jail and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow and al-Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Khayaban Garden feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Muslim Town, Sargodha Road and Noor Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Lakkar Mandi feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Falko Textile, new Iqbal Colony Road, Samanabad, Sammundri, Ameen Abad, Four Seasons, Korian Road, Nawabanwala, Dasoha, al-Faisal, Roshan Wala, College Road, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital, Muzaffar Colony, Muhammad Ali Street, GIS, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Malik Ghee Mills, Pepsi, Miani, Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom, Niamoana, Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road and Chishtia Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday (February 14, 2022).