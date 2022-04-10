UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued on Sunday, power supply from Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Abdur Rehman Megna, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, Image Textile, HAR Textile, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Five Star, MSC Textile and Ittehad feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No 103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Abdur Rehman Sunday Textile From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

9 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

18 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

19 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.