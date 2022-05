FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Sunday, power supply from Fareed, Farooq, Naradada and Dijkot Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Torianwala, Rajana, Kotla, Mureedwala, Soondh, Noor Mehal, Bangla and Aslam Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (May 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Malari, Scarp, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala and Gohar Enter feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas Awanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Gojra Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan) and Darya Bal feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 10.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bhowana, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).