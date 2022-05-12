UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:16 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Kohistan and Meema Cotton feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola, Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint, Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Cristo Plasto, ChinSun, Orient Material and Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 14, 2022).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Kohistan May Cotton From Nishat Hyundai FESCO P

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for st ..

Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for students in Orange Line Train

41 seconds ago
 Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy in M ..

Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy in Moscow

42 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister Says Offer to Ukraine to J ..

German Economy Minister Says Offer to Ukraine to Join EU Should Not Be Fake

44 seconds ago
 US. Embassy and UAJK celebrate 15-year anniversary ..

US. Embassy and UAJK celebrate 15-year anniversary of Lincoln Corner Muzaffaraba ..

48 seconds ago
 Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: K ..

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

4 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full sw ..

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.