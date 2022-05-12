FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Kohistan and Meema Cotton feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola, Brighto Chemical Limited, Karas Paint, Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Cristo Plasto, ChinSun, Orient Material and Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 14, 2022).