FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, electricity supply from Rafi Cotton and Anjum Textile feeders emanating from 132-kV Shahkot grid station, will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Rehmat Abad, Ghazi Abad, Bhaiwala, NTU, Wapda academy, Hamdard and Mughalpura feeders originating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 4 a.

m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Similarly, electricity supply from College Road feeder emanating from 132-kV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. whereas Hyundai Nishat feeder originating from 132-kV FIEDMC-II grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Hyundia Nishat and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-kV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 28, 2022.