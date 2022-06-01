FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Boraywala, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on June 2, 2022.