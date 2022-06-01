UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 06:41 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Boraywala, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on June 2, 2022.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company June From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

25 minutes ago
 Degree show of LCWU opens at Alhamra

Degree show of LCWU opens at Alhamra

5 minutes ago
 BISE extends HSC-I exam fee acceptance date till J ..

BISE extends HSC-I exam fee acceptance date till June 5

5 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 conducts mock exercise

Rescue-1122 conducts mock exercise

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police get Rs. 200m honorarium during la ..

Islamabad police get Rs. 200m honorarium during last five years

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.