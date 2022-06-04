FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Elyas Garden and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m.

to 12 noon while all feeders originating from 132-KV Rafhan Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday (June 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from FSM-II, Barnala, Parco, Canal Road, Sadaqat Kamal and Noorwalay feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. whereas Chaudhary Wala, FSM-III, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Forest Park feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on June 6, 2022.