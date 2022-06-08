FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Abdur Rehman Megna, Phalahi Wala, MSC Textile, Noor Fatima, MKB, HAR Textile, Rasheed Fabrics, Five Star, Five Star Foods, Ittehad, Kamal Limited, Kamran Textile Mills, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, MJ Gohar and Image Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station and all feeders originating from 132-KV Rafhan Maiz Products grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022.