FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Khurd Pur, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Prokianwala, Elyas, Sadiq Abad and Masha Allah feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11:30 a.m. while Sitara Sapna, Lasani Town and Riazul Jannah feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday (June 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on June 13, 2022.