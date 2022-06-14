UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Abdur Rehman Magna, Phalahi Wala, MSC Textile, Noor Fatima, MKB, HAR Textile, Rasheed Fabrics, Five Star, Five Star Foods, Ittehad, Kamal Limited, Kamran Textile Mills, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, MK Goha and Image Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station and all feeders originating from 132-KV Interloop grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (June 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Zamzam, Hariyanwala, Garden Colony, Gulbehar Colony and Fateh Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. whereas Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali and Garh Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garments, Bibi Jan and AM Tex feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on June 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ehsan Yousuf Textile, Ishaq, Johal, Pride Mill, HH Mill, Ziyarat and FESCO-4 Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (June 14, 2022).

