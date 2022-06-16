FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from T&N and Sitara Park City feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while new MK Sons, MK Sons, Arzo, Hassan Spinning-II, Bismillah Megna, Chaudhary Wala and Saboana feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (June 17, 2022).