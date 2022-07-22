UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

