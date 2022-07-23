FESCO issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from new Khannuana and PGHSFA-4 feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while Kareem Garden, Zamzam, al-Raheem Valley, Satiana Road, Babar Chowk, Fateh Textile and Awanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 2 p.

m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday (July 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Makkah City, Garden Colony, Gulbahar Colony, Hariyanwala, Khayaban-e-Green, Sitara Park City and T&N Pakistan feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. whereas Forest Park, Rafique Spinning and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on July 24, 2022.