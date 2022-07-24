FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m.

to 11 a.m. while Ideal Mill, FESCO-5, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday (July 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bukharian and new Ahmad Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on July 25, 2022.