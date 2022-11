FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, New Dry Port and Bujr feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rail Bazaar, Circular Road and Montgomery Bazaar feeders attached with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Bukharian feeder connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station and Bahaduary Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station would remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, Imambargah Road and Kutchehry Road feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Lasani Town, Meeran Wala and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Raja Road feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Johar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Sandal, Noorpur and Muslim Town feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, City and Usman Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, College Road, Buchiana, new Dana Abad and Gugera feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Lal Kothi feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sangra feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Khalid, Aslam Shaheed and Lasoori feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Mongi Road, Dawakhari and Jhang Road feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Lakkar Mandi and Dhandra feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Gulshan-e-Hayat and al-Rehman feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sohal feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qadir Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Faisal, Sadar Bazaar and new Rehmat Town feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, new Khurd Pur feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder connected with 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Dost Street feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Maanpur feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Sharif Abad and Garh feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Satiana Road and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Tandlianwala City, Pindi Sheikh Musa and Rehmay Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station and Kallar Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station would observe shutdown from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon on Thursday, Nov 3.

Similarly, electricity supply from Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Kotla, Mureedwala, Torianwala and Darya Bal feeders connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Peoples (Sharif Abad) Salooni Jhal feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Rasoolpur, Rehmat Town, Saeed Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Rasoolpur, Sadar Bazaar, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Muneer Abad, Iqbal Town, Ali Road, Ejaz Town and Qudrat Abad feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Best Chipboard feeder attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Parokianwala and Sindhu feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, new Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data Street, Sarfraz Colony, Jhal Khannuana, Gate Chowk, Hilal Road, Sharif Pura and Khawaja Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Saleemi Chowk, Ideal Chowk, Bostan-e-Zahra and People's Colony No.2 feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station would remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Chaudhary Wala and Bismillah Megna feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Phalahi Wala feeder connected with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station would observe load-shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov 3.

Meanwhile, power supply from KTM, Arshad Corporation, Mueen Jubilee, Image Textile and MJ Gohar feeders originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on Thursday, Nov3, 2022.