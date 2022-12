FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Rajana feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Lal Shah, Jhang Road, Dawakhari and Mongi Road feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Khalid Abad, Air Avenue, Gulshan-e-Hayat, Elyas Park and Liaqat Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kashmir Road, Narwala Road, Siddhupura and Marzi Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, new Dijkot feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Katchery Bazaar and Fareed feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Soondh feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gate Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV GIS grid station, Amin Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Montgomery Bazaar feeder connected with 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station, Eidgah Road, Gulshan Colony, Sadar Bazaar and new Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Mansooran feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Johar Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Rasool Pur and Abu Bakar Block feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Lahore Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Satiana Village feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, City Tandlianwala feeder attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khai feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Sugar Mills feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Lahore Road feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Muhammadi Sharif and Jame Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station and Paradise feeder connected with 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (December 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Khiyaban Garden feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station, Muslim Town, Noor Pur, Abu Bakar Block and Sargodha Road feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Kanwan Wala feeders connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Yasrab and Fateh Abad feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Farooq Abad, Amin Town, Jubilee, Pepsi, Susan Road, Abdullah Pur and FESCO Colony feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Marafco feeder attached with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Awagat, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib and Aslam Textile feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Wanihar, Jassoana Bungalow, new Satiana, al-Mustafa Shaheed, al-Mehmood and Maddoana feeders originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Akbar, Makkoana, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. whereas Barana, Mangoana, Shaheen Abad, Panjaywala, Pipal Bhatta, Sillanwali, Naurang, Thathi Bala Raja, Channan Pur and Muhammad Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Barana grid station will observe load shedding from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 15, 2022.