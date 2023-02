FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Elyas Garden and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Risala Road feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

while Rehmania Town and Tata Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Gulfishan and Muhammad Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sohal feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ahmad Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Rasheed Abad and Saeed Abad feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Raza Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Shehbaz Pur feeder linked with 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Ideal Chowk and Jhal Khannuana feeders attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, al-Faisal and Niamoana feeders connected with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Maan Pur feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Raza Abad and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder attached with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Ravi feeder connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station and Khalid feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday (February 02, 2023).