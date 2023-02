FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kareem Bukhsh feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Railway Road, Salooni Jhal, Dawakhari and Mochiwala Road feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, GIS and Amin Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Shadab and Gulberg feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nia Lahore-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Thikriwala feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Subhan Abad, Rasheed Abad, ABC Road and Gulshan Colony feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Marzi Pura and Elyas Park feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Elyas feeder linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Haq Bahu feeder attached with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Saleemi Chowk, Montgomery Bazaar and Gate Chowk feeders connected with 132-KV GIS grid station, Chaudhary Street and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Zulfiqar Colony and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Satiana Road feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Gojra Road feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, 466 Road and Khiddarwala feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Mureedwala feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Raza Abad and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Bangla feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Borey Wal Road feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rehmat Abad and Bhaiwala feeders connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Ali Town and Usman Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gulab feeder linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Katchery Road, College Road, new Dana Abad, Arkana and Lahore Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Abad and Sammundri feeders connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Riaz Nagar and Nawab Sher feeders originating from 132-KV 582-GB grid station, Jhumra City and Noorwalay feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Chaudhary Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Jhang Road feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana and Aminpur Road feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sangra feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder attached with 132-KV Barana grid station, Susan Road and Farooq Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Raza Town-1 Chak No.

204 and Faisal Sheikhupura Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Jhang Road feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ashraf Abad, Gatti, Yousuf Abad, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Aslam Textile, Katchery Road, Ashiq Ali Shaheed, PIDC Mill/Lyallpur Chemicals, CCP Mill, College Road, Canal Road, new Dana Abad, Arkana, 240 Mor and Crescent Jute Mill feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday (February 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Fareed, Sohal, Hussain Abad, Paradise and Zaitoon Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, all feeders linked with 132-KV Interloop-1 and Interloop-2 grid stations, MKB, MSC, Phalahi Wala, new Interloop, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna, HAR Textile, Kamal Limited, Five Star food Garment, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics, Five Star KTM, Arshad Corporation, Mueen Jubilee, Image Textile, MJ Gohar and Socks & Socks feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 06, 2023.