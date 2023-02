FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from ATH, Zahid Jee, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Hayat Chemia, Orient Material and PACHEM Global feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial City grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Model City, Gulbehar Colony, Awan Wala, Makkah City, Kareem Garden A-4-PGSHF, al-Raheem Valley and Garden Colony feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 2pm on Monday, Feb 13.

Similarly, electricity supply from Khalid and Mureedwala feeders connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Dawakhari, Salooni Jhal, Railway Road and Mochiwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder linked with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Montgomery Bazaar feeder attached with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Gol Karyana feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Boraywal Road feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Ghausia Abad, Muslim Town and Millat Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rehmat Abad and Bhai Wala feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jhumra City feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Johal (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Lahore Road, Chenab Nagar, Jhang Road and Jani Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana and Aminpur Road feeders attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Riaz Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, GIC and Amin Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Shadab, ABC Road and Gulberg feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Subhan Abad, Rasheed Abad and Gulshan Colony feeders linked with 132-KV University grid station, Marzi Pura and Elyas Park feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Elyas feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Ahmad Nagar, al-Masoom and Waris Pura feeders originating from 132-KV S-Road grid station, Garden Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Raza Abad and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ravi feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, 466 Road and Khiddarwala feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas new Khannuana and T&N feeders attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jhok Millia, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala, Ahmad Straw board, Abdullah Fiber, DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hindoana and Muslim Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Gatti, Yousuf Abad, Bhai Wala, 500-KV and Rehmat Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Road, Sargodha Road, Ghausia Abad, Dawood, Sandal, University Town, Noorpur, FDA City, Crescent Board, Dry Port and Muslim Town feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, FIEDMC, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Karas Paint and Ghani Surmax feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.2, Hyundai Nishat, Afreedi and Time Surmax No.2 feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Daily JW feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30am to 3:30pm on Monday, Feb 13, 2023.