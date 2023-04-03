FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Nya Lahore-1 and Nya Lahore-2 feeders, linked with 132-kV Nya Lahore grid station, would remain suspended from 6a.m. to 11a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.