FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme,, power supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (April 18, 2023).