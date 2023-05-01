FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Matco, Megna, Ayyan Fabrics, Zoomar and Green Crockery feeders connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 1pm on Tuesday (May 2, 2023).