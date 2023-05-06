FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Canal Road and Koh-e-Noor City feeders linked with 66-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Barnala, Parco, Canal, Kamal, Noorwala, Jhumra City, ZTM, Scarp-1, Pakka Dalla, Rasool Pur, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-2 and Kamal Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023.