FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the plan, power supply from Shadman and Cardiology feeders linked with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station and Tariq Abad feeder connected with 132-kV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023.