UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 02:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from all feeders linked with 132-kV Gohar Textile and Sadaqat Textile grid station, VAC-1, Garment City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumaira Fabrics, Tricon Beverages, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning, Bahmani Wala, Ahmad Jamal and Shah Kot feeders, connected with VAC grid station would remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

While Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Allama Iqbal feeders, attached with 132-kV M-III Industrial City grid station, would observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon May 16.

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders, originating from 132-kV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafreedi, Hayat Chemia No. 2, Tipal Textile and Time Surmax No. 2 feeders, linked with 132-kV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder, connected with 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayyan Fabrics feeder, attached with 132-kV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station, VAC-1 and Garments City feeders, originating from 132-kV Value Addition City grid station, Depot Bazaar feeder, linked with 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, Hajvairi Park feeder, connected with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station, and Jhumra Road feeder, attached with 132-kV SPS grid station, would also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16, 2023.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Vac Plast May Textile All From Nishat Hyundai FESCO P

Recent Stories

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabi ..

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabian hunting heritage

45 seconds ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to c ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing Islamic Treas ..

55 seconds ago
 CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

46 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

1 hour ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.