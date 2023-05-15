FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from all feeders linked with 132-kV Gohar Textile and Sadaqat Textile grid station, VAC-1, Garment City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumaira Fabrics, Tricon Beverages, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning, Bahmani Wala, Ahmad Jamal and Shah Kot feeders, connected with VAC grid station would remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

While Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Allama Iqbal feeders, attached with 132-kV M-III Industrial City grid station, would observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon May 16.

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders, originating from 132-kV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafreedi, Hayat Chemia No. 2, Tipal Textile and Time Surmax No. 2 feeders, linked with 132-kV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder, connected with 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayyan Fabrics feeder, attached with 132-kV Allama Iqbal M-IV grid station, VAC-1 and Garments City feeders, originating from 132-kV Value Addition City grid station, Depot Bazaar feeder, linked with 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, Hajvairi Park feeder, connected with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station, and Jhumra Road feeder, attached with 132-kV SPS grid station, would also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16, 2023.