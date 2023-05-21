FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, all feeders linked with 132-kV Scarp Colony, Jaranwala City, Chak No103-RB, Lundianwala, Rafhan and Interloop 1 & 2 grid stations would remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 22, 2023.