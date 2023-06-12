FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for due repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No 2, Time Surmax No 2, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi and Tipal Textile feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-1 feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Shadman and Cardiology feeders originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Tariq Abad, Civil Line, DHQ, Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Akbar, Makkoana, Sultani Alasto, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Jewan Shah, Tahir Rafiq Textile, Abdullah Fiber, al-Rehman, FAST National University, Sarfraz Textile, WASA-II, al-Murtaza, Tayyab Textile Mill, Ahmad Enterprises, Ariyan Textile and Kashmir Wood feeders attached with 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Faisal, Sheikhupura Road, Paradise, Hamdard-1, Zia Town, Raza Town-1, Chak No.

204 and Chak No.208 Road feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday (June 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kanwanwala feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road and Chishtia Park feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 13.

Meanwhile, power supply from Asim Textile, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Bibi Jan, Ziyarat (SEL), Johal (SSL) and new Asim feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).