FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme,, power supply from Gattwala feeder linked with 132-kV PSP grid station and Civil Lines feeder connected with 132-kV Industrial Estate grid station, will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Bahaduray Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (June 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Nia Lahore-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 2023.