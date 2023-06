FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Aasiyan, Tube-well WASA, Muazzam Shah, Beeranwala, Lahore Road and Hindoana feeders linked with 132-kV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Also, Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA Tube-well, Rajoa, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders, connected with 132-kV Chiniot grid station, will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, DJW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia No.2, Time Surmax No.2, Hyundai Nishat and Aafridi feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Millat Road, Sargodha Road, Ghausia Abad, Dawood, Sandal, University Town, Noor Pur, FDA City, Crescent board, Dry Port and Muslim Town feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Scarp-1 feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Roshan Wala, Samanabad, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Saeed Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Samana, University Town, Abu Bakar Block, Kalash, Millat Town and Zafar Fabrics feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony, al-Awwal, Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar/Masoor feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Pir Salah-ud-Din and Kararwala feeders linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on June 18.

Meanwhile, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders connected with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will also remain suspended from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 18, 2023).