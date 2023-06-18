FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Taja Beerawala feeder linked with 132-kV Bhowana grid station, will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Asim Textile, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Bibi Jan, Zayarat (SEL), Johal (SEL) and new Asim feeders connected with 132-kV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (June 19, 2023).