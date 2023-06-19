UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Yasrab, Manzoor Park, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi and Dastgir Colony feeders linked with 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Shehbaz Pur, Mustafa, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Parokianwala, Elyas, Akbar Ali Waving, Sadiq Abad, Masha Allah and Tauseef Enterprises feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, al-Barkat, Gojra Road, Jagatpur and new Dijkot feeders attached with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday (June 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Depot Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hajvairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chema No.2, Time Surmax No.2, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi and Tipal Textile feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Canal Road, islam Pura, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Kanwala feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 20.

Meanwhile, electricity supply from Akbar, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani, Alasto and Nazir Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Civil Line, DHQ, Jubilee and Abdullah Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Cardiology feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will also remain suspended from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 20, 2023).

