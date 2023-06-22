FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Image Textile feeder linked with 132-kV Chak No 103-RB grid station, would remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, June 23, 2023.