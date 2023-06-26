Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued by the company, power supply from New Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Zaitoon Textile, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad and Mujtaba Saood feeders linked with 132-kV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Canal Road, Islampura, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders connected with 132-kV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (June 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kanwan Wala feeder attached with 132-kV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Akbar, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani Elasto and Nazir Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27, 2023.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Jaranwala Lalian June Textile From FESCO P

Recent Stories

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

13 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

3 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

3 hours ago
Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

4 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

4 hours ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan