FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued by the company, power supply from New Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Zaitoon Textile, Loona, al-Fareed, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Hussain Abad and Mujtaba Saood feeders linked with 132-kV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Canal Road, Islampura, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Katchery Road and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders connected with 132-kV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (June 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kanwan Wala feeder attached with 132-kV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Akbar, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Sultani Elasto and Nazir Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27, 2023.