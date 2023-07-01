FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday, July 4, for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Depot Bazaar feeder linked with 132-kV Old Thermal grid station, Hajvairi Park feeder connected with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeder attached with 132-kV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday.