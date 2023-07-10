FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from new Khannuana, PGSHFA-4, Zamzam, Sitara Gold, Model City and Makkah City feeders, linked with 132-kV Khannuana grid station, will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.