FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Falko Textile, New Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Seasons, Korean Road, Nawaban Wala and Dasoha feeders, linked with 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station, will remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Also, Khayaban Colony feeder, attached with 220-kV Jaranwala Road grid station, and S-2 feeder, connected with 132-kV Scarp Colony grid station, Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Elyas and Miani feeders, originating from 132-kV Sammundri Road grid station, will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon on Sunday, July 16.

Similarly, electricity supply from Jewan Shah, Tahir Rafiq Textile, Sarfraz Textile, WASA-II, Al-Murtaza, Tayyab Textile Mill, Ahmad Enterprises, Ariyan Textile, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fibers, Al-Rehman and FAST National University feeders, linked with 132-kV Kamalpur grid station, will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 16, 2023.