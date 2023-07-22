FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Roshan Wala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m.

to 12 noon while FIEDMC, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Surmax and Daily JW feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi, Hayat Chemia No.2, Tipal Textile and Time Surmax No.2 feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Makkoana, Sultani, Alasto, Akbar, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday (July 23, 2023).