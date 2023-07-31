Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued by the company here on Monday, power supply from KTM-1, Ghausia Road and Khayaban Colony feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 2, 2023.

