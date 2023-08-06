FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued by the company, power supply from Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-kV Industrial Estate grid station, Faisalabad Road, Badshahi Masjid, Beeranwala and Lahore Road feeders, connected with 132-kV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while S-II and Edan Valley feeders attached with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday (August 07, 2023).