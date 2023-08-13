FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Billa Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal, Mema and Rafi Cotton feeders linked with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Khannuana feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Hamdard-1 and Green Avenue feeders originating from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (August 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar and al-Awwal feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 9 a.m. whereas all feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Power Plant grid station, Mangoana, Bhowana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Taja Beerwala, Minara, Aminpur Road, Bukharian, new Ahmad Nagar and Muhammadi Sharif feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Ali Road feeder linked with 132-KV University grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (August 15, 2023).