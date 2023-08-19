Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from College Road, Jhang Bazaar, Fowara Chowk, Bilal, Chaudhry Street, Gaushala and Rehmania Town feeders linked with 132-kV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 9 a.m. while Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders attached with 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station, People's Colony No 2, Maqbool Road and Kareem Town feeders connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Aug 20, 2023.

