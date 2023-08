FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Hamdard-1 and Green Avenue feeders linked with 132-kV SPS grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana and Sultani Elasto feeders attached with 132-kV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Al-Fareed, Zaitoon Textile, Sohal, Hussain Abad and Paradise feeders, connected with 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Faisal, Zia Town, New Amin Town, Paradise, Lyallpur Galleria and United Industries Limited feeders, originating from 132-kV SPS grid station, will observe shutdown from 6:30 a.

m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Similarly, electricity supply from Al-Murtaza, FAST National University and Jewan Shah feeders linked with 132-kV Kamalpur grid station, will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. whereas Railway Road, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg, Lal Shah, Scarp and Hasan Limited feeders attached with 132-kV Gojra grid station will observe load-shedding from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 22.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal, Meema and Rafi Cotton feeders connected with 132-kV Shahkot grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 22, 2023.