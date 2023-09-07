FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Hmadard-1, Green Avenue and Raza Town-1/Chak No. 204 feeders linked with 132-kV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, while Rasheed Abad and Usman Ghani feeders connected with 132-kV University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Sept 9.

Similarly, electricity supply from Sarfraz Colony feeder attached with 132-kV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-kV Sammudri Road grid station will observe load-shedding from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept 9, 2023.