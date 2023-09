FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Taja Beerwala, Bhowana, Chenab, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah, Bukharian, Aminpur Road, Muhammadi Sharif and Khannuana feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Depot Bazaar feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal Faisalabad grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Chenab Steel feeder linked with 132-KV Nishatabad Faisalabad grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad and Farooq Spinning feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (September 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jail Road feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Power Plant grid station, Mangoana and new Ahmad Nagar feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on September 12, 2023.