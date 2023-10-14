Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port and al-Makkah Export feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Nia Lahore-1 and Nia Lahore-2 feeders connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, FIEDMC Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Ghani Ceramics and Daily JW feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hyundai Nishat, Aafridi Textile, Hayat Chemia No2, Tapal Textile Time Ceramics No.

2, National Foods and Nishat Sweets feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Ayan Fabrics, Green Crockery and Megna feeders connected with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4 grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (October 15, 2023).

