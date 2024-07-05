FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from new Awagat feeder linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Cardiology, Faisal, new Jinnah Colony, islam Nagar, Taj Colony and Rasheed Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday (July 06, 2024).