FESCO issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from FIEDMC, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Karas Paint, Ghani Ceramics, ATH, Hayat Chemia and Daily JW feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Afridi Textile, Tapal Textile, Nishat Swits, Time Ceramics No.2, Sargodha Cloths, Maheen Textile and Hayat Chemia No.2 feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Scarp-I feeder connected with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m. to 10 a.m. while National Foods and Hyundai Nishat feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (July 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Matco, Megna, Green Crockery, Zimar, Ayyan Fabrics, Ocean Ceramics and Aczo Noble feeders linked with 132-KV Allama Iqbal Industrial City No.1 grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 07, 2024.